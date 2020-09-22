Prime Minister announces new restrictions which could last six months

The Prime Minister has announced a raft of new measures that are set to be in place for the next six months.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in the UK continues to rise once again, Boris Johnson announced today that all pubs and restaurants will need to close at 10pm, office workers should work from home, and that face coverings must be worn by all retail staff.

Speaking in the House of Commons today, Mr Johnson said: “These measures will only work if people comply and there's nothing more frustrating for the vast majority who do comply than the sight of a few brazenly defying the rules, so these rules will be enforced by tighter penalties.

“For the time being, this virus is a fact of our lives, and I must tell the house, and our country, that our fight against it will continue.

“We will not listen to those who say let the virus rip, nor to those who urge a permanent lockdown.

“We are taking decisive, appropriate steps to balance saving lives with protecting jobs and livelihoods.”

“We should assume the restrictions that I have announced will remain in place for six months."

The new restrictions announced by the Prime Minster are as follows:

Office workers who can work from home have been urged to do so. Those who are unable to work from home can still go to work as usual.

From Thursday, pubs, bars and restaurants must operate service only, except for takeaways, and most close by 10pm.

Face coverings must be worn by all retail staff, all users of taxi and private hire vehicles, and staff and customers at indoor hospitality venues, unless they are sitting down to eat or drink.

COVID-secure guidelines in retail, leisure and tourism, and other sectors will become the law. Businesses that do not follow the guidance will be fined or shut down.

From Monday, a maximum of 15 people may attend wedding ceremonies or receptions. Up to 30 people may still attend a funeral. The rule of six will also now apply to all adult indoor sports.

Plans to reintroduce business conferences, exhibitions, and large sporting events from October 1 have been put on hold.

People or businesses caught breaking COVID guidelines will be fined. The fine for not wearing a mask or breaking the rule of six has been increased to £200 at the first offence.

Those who were shielding during the original lockdown are advised that they do not currently need to shield again.

Schools, colleges, universities and places of worship will remain open.

Provided there are no significant advances with a vaccine or other treatments, these restrictions will be in place for up to six months.