Diabetes patients urged to seek medical help during lockdown

Diabetes patients have been urged to seek medical help by one of Berkshire's top doctors.

Health experts have noticed that fewer diabetes patients have been attending appointments since the start of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the UK.

Dr Nithya Nanda, diabetes clinical lead GP for Frimley Health and Care, has issued a video message encouraging people with diabetes to keep in contact with the NHS.

He said: "This message is fundamental and of very high importance in view of the current pandemic.

“We have noticed a significant reduction in the number of contacts patients with diabetes and other conditions have made due to fear of the pandemic affecting them

“I really want to take this opportunity to reiterate the importance of why patients with diabetes need to attend their routine appointments.”

Dr Nanda also outlined some of the most common symptoms of diabetes, labelled the four T’s - needing to go to the toilet more, being more thirsty, increased tiredness and getting thinner.

The doctor encouraged anyone suffering from one or many of these symptoms to contact their local GP or call the NHS on 111.

You can also visit nhs.uk/diabetes for more information on the condition.