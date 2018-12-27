CCTV footage of Slough hit-and-run released

CCTV footage of a hit-and-run incident in Slough which left a pedestrian requiring hospital treatment has been released by police.

The driver failed to stop when the victim, a man in his fifties, was hit by a small saloon car while he was crossing the road in Knolton Way at about 7.10pm on Monday, December 3.

The pedestrian required treatment at Wexham Park Hospital for a head injury but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Chris Fallon of the Roads Policing Team based in Taplow station, said: “This was a very distressing incident and left a man needing hospital treatment.

“The driver did not stop and left a man in the middle of the road injured following this incident.

“He has since been discharged from hospital but the consequences of this driver’s actions could have been a lot more severe.

“We would really like to talk to anyone who has witnessed this incident or anyone who recognises the vehicle from before or after this collision.”

If you have any information about the incident please report this via the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180371551 or make a report online.

If you do not want to speak to police please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.