Campaign launched to help residents protect their home from burglaries

04:40PM, Monday 08 April 2019
A new campaign has been launched by Thames Valley Police to encourage residents to protect their homes from burglaries.
The 'Spring into Action' campaign encourages residents to look at your property 'through the eyes of a burglar'.
Head of Force Intelligence and Special Operations at Thames Valley Police, Detective Chief Superintendent Richard List, said: “Burglary has a huge impact on victims. It’s not just the financial cost of having to replace items stolen, but the emotional impact of having a stranger violate your home.
“We find that people don’t often think about the effects of burglary until it happens to them, or someone they know.”
