CCTV footage released in connection with sexual assault in Slough

CCTV footage has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Slough.

At about 10.40pm on July 12, 2019, a woman was walking along the A4 Bath Road when she was approached by a man.

He harassed her, touched her inappropriately over her clothing and made comments.

The victim managed to escape the man by flagging down a passing car, a black BMW 1 Series, which drove her to safety.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Rex of Slough Area CID, said: “We have been investigating this incident and following a number of lines of enquiry.

“We are today releasing CCTV footage of a man we believe may have vital information in connection with our investigation.

“If this is you, or if anyone recognises this man we would ask them to come forward.

“Additionally we are aware that a person in a black BMW came to the aid of the victim and drove her to safety.

“We would ask if this was you please do come forward as we believe you may have important witness information.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43190212864 or if you wish to report anonymously you can via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.