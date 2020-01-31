Thieves stealing safe containing Asian gold caught on CCTV

CCTV footage released by police shows two thieves stealing a safe full of gold from a Slough home.

The video, taken between 7.30pm and 8pm on October 20, 2019, shows a window of a property in Wexham Road getting smashed before two offenders enter.

They then leave the building carrying a large sage containing Asian gold.

The safe has not been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

Thames Valley Police has released the footage in the hope that someone who recognises the two offenders will help with their investigation.

Designated Investigator, Alexandra Bishop, of Slough police station, said: “We are releasing this footage in the hope that someone will have information relating to this incident.



“Anyone who can help is asked to call Thames Valley Police on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190326678. You can also make a report online.



“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, for 100% anonymity by calling 0800 555 111.”