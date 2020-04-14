SITE INDEX

    • Video pays tribute to 'Frimley Health heroes'

    David Lee

    A video has been released showing how hospital staff are coping during the battle against coronavirus.

    The Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust published the footage yesterday in recognition of its ‘Frimley Health heroes’ working on the frontline.

    Staff paid tribute to the team effort across the trust’s three hospitals at Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park in Surrey.

    The footage revealed how workers at Wexham Park Hospital’s Emergency Department had endured a ‘tough and emotional’ time but were sticking together to get through the crisis.

    Housekeepers at the trust also received praise for their ‘amazing’ contribution across the hospital’s wards.

    More than 150 staff have undergone testing for COVID-19, the video said.

    Kathy Horsfall, silver command at Wexham Park Hospital, said: “We know that the coming weeks are going to be really tough but we’re all really well prepared for what’s to come.

    “We know that we’ll come out of this and get through to the other end.”

