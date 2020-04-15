Council’s recycling rap artist delivers #StayAtHome message

The council’s recycling rap king has picked up the mic again to urge people to stay at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

Waste operative Mike Livingston hit the airwaves last year when he released a music video with the local authority educating people how to recycle properly.

Mike the Hyype is now back to reinforce the message about the importance of following government guidelines and staying at home unless essential trips outside are needed.

The council said most of the community has so far adhered to social distancing restrictions but a ‘small minority’ are still flouting rules which require people to only go outside for essential work, assisting the elderly, daily exercise or essential shopping.

Mike said: “While out and about on our rounds we are seeing lots of posters supporting the great job the NHS are doing as they work trying to save people from coronavirus. There are also rainbows in the windows of homes which cheers everybody up.

“There are still people who need reminding to stay home to save lives and I’ve been coming up with the rap during the rounds.

“I wanted to support, and try and protect, NHS workers by reminding people to stay at home to save lives and not put undue pressure on the health service.”

Mike is among dozens of operatives who has continued working during the public health crisis to collect waste and recycling each week and green waste fortnightly.

Josie Wragg, chief executive of Slough Borough Council, said: “Mike the Hyype has come up with his own way of communicating such and important message during these unprecedented times.

“Mike is a member of our staff who is out in the borough everyday performing a critical task with his colleagues and we thank them for that. He is also helping spread such an important message for everyone.”

Visit https://youtu.be/XJ1e5o0kT_s to see the full video.