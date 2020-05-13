DJ hosts concert on his doorstep during lockdown

A DJ has been hosting concerts on his doorstep to cheer up his neighbours during lockdown.

Stephen Ambrose decided to host Dance on Your Doorstep on Friday so the street could commemorate VE day.

The resident of Brands Road, Colnbrook, said: “Everyone knows I’m a DJ and I’ve been livestreaming on Instagram and Facebook during lockdown.

“My wife Rhina, said why don’t you do it on the driveway, and the neighbours caught on and asked me to do it at the weekend.”

Stephen advertised the doorstep concert with leaflets and had help from his neighbour Jason Pitman who set up a booth and speakers in the garden.

The 40-year-old said: “It was a huge success, everyone was great, we had speeches from a neighbour who lived through the war and he spoke about his experience and what it meant to him.

“Neighbours came out with glasses of wine and glow sticks but everyone was really respectful and stayed on doorsteps

“We’ll do some more when the time is right, when lockdown is over a lot of the neighbours have said it would be great to bring the community together.

Stephen, who owns media production company Voss Arts Media has also produced a video of Friday’s performance.

View the video above.

Pictures taken by Usman Choudry from MJ Productions.