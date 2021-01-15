CCTV footage released as woman is robbed on her own doorstep in Cippenham

CCTV footage has been released in connection with a robbery in Cippenham where a woman was targeted as she brought her shopping in from the car.

The victim was returning to her home in Washington Drive at about 11.45am on Friday, January 8 when two men approached her offering to help with her bags.

She declined but the offenders then searched the boot of her car and followed the victim towards her front door.

They managed to steal her bank card and a quantity of cash.

The woman did not suffer any injuries.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Isabelle Harvey, of Slough police station, said: “I am releasing this footage in the hope that someone recognises the people that are shown, as I believe they may have vital information about this incident.

“If you recognise anyone in the footage, or have any information on the incident, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, or by making a report online.

“Please quote reference 43210009198 when making any reports.

"You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for 100% anonymity.”