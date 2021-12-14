Chimney at Slough's Horlicks Factory illuminated in striking colours

The historic chimney tower at Slough’s Horlicks Factory will now light up at night in a series of striking colours.

Developer Berkeley Homes is redeveloping the vast factory building to deliver up to 1,300 homes at the 12-acre site in Stoke Poges Lane.

The multi-million pound scheme includes the restoration of landmarks on the site including the 46-metre high chimney and factory Clocktower.

The restoration of the chimney is now complete and features the installation of a series of changeable lights which illuminate the structure.

The illuminated Horlicks chimney. Credit: Huw Evans Photography

Berkeley hosted a switch-on event where the chimney was officially illuminated for the first time.

Council leader James Swindlehurst, who attended the switch-on, said: “The lighting scheme turns the chimney into a beacon, providing a welcome warm glow throughout these dark winter evenings.

"The scheme to light up the chimney at the Horlicks site helps restore the chimney as the beating heart of the development and its new central square”

Ben Ivey, sales and marketing director at Berkeley Homes, said the company is hoping the restoration of the factory’s historic landmarks will enable the town’s residents to enjoy them for many years to come.