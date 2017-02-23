Tributes paid after Slough councillor Darren Morris passes away

Tributes have flooded in for Haymill and Lynch Hill councillor Darren Morris who passes away at home this morning (Thursday).

The Conservative councillor was taken to Wexham Park Hospital earlier this month due to heart complications and was waiting for a triple heart bypass.

The former chef who passionately campaigned to tackle homelessness in Slough was able to spend his last few days at home with his wife and children.

Fellow Haymill and Lynch Hill Conservative councillors Wayne Strutton and Anna Wright were deeply saddened by the news.

Cllr Strutton said: "For me it was a privilege to work alongside him and have him as a friend."

Cllr Wright praised the 48-year-old for working hard even while he was in hospital.

She added: "I'm just trying to support his family at the moment.

"We just want to carry on as he would have wanted."

Slough Borough Council leader Sohail Munnawar (Lab, Elliman) said on Twitter: "He was a passionate and decent man who deeply cared about Slough."

Councillor Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: "Whatever the politics, I have always got respect for people who are committed to public service."

A minutes silence will be held at tonight's full council meeting meeting at The Curve and the flag will fly at half mast outside the council's Bath Road headquarters.