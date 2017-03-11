Runner to take on 40 mile challenge dressed as a stormtrooper

A Star Wars fan is aiming to run 40 miles through Pinewood Studios and Black Park while dressed as a stormtrooper.

Jez Allinson is hoping to complete his 40-mile slog through Pinewood and Black Park in about 10 hours on May the 4th, known as Star Wars Day, and to raise £10,000.

Scenes from 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2016’s Rogue One were filmed at Pinewood Studios.

The Royal Air Force officer will also run the London Marathon on March 29 in his galactic get-up.

He will attempt the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon dressed as a Star Wars character, aiming to complete it in five hours.

The 41-year-old finished the marathon in five hours 26 seconds last year in his costume.

As he prepares for both challenges Jez will take on the Bath Half Marathon on Sunday, March 12, and the Reading Half Marathon on Sunday, March 19.

The speedy stormtrooper will also attempt to run a half marathon every day on a treadmill at a Star Wars convention in Orlando, Florida from April 13 to April 16.

The father-of-two from Benson in Oxfordshire is raising money for the Make a Wish Foundation for all of his endeavours.

The runner’s love of the George Lucas sci-fi franchise gave him inspiration to add a twist to his charity runs.

He said: “I think Star War’s is my generation’s thing and I don’t think there’s been anything similar to it.

“I think it was very much part of my youth, it is for a lot of people.

“In order for me to feel like I can justify asking people for money I needed to up the stakes.

“I knew running in a stormtrooper outfit would be quite the challenge.”

He says his wife and two 11-year-old twins are very supportive.

“They all take it in turns to help dress me,” he said. “Very much like a medieval knight, I have to be squired.”

He says the costume can get quite hot inside after a while which may affect his running time.

He added: “It’s all weather dependent, the temperature will have so much more of an impact on me in this costume.”

