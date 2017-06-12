Police arrest two on suspicion of murder following Colnbrook shooting

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder following reports of a man being shot near the Colnbrook bypass in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Armed officers were called to an address near the bypass at about 3.23am and discovered a man in his 40s dead at the scene.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s were arrested at the scene and are now in police custody.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Chris Ward, said: “I would like to reassure local residents that police officers will be in the area for some time as we carry out our investigation into what we are treating, at this stage, as an isolated incident.

"If any residents have concerns about the incident please speak to a police officer.

"I must stress that this incident is not being treated as related to terrorism and there is no threat to the wider public.”

He urged anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the early hours of the morning to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 108 (12/6).

Members of the public can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.