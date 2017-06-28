Raids carried out in Slough as part of modern slavery crackdown

Two search warrants were carried out in Slough by police today (Wednesday) as part of a national operation to fight modern slavery.

As part of the National Crime Agency's co-ordinated week of action under Operation Aidant, Thames Valley Police raided five properties this week in Slough, High Wycombe and Oxford.

The warrants in Slough were both carried out in the High Street.

During the searches, officers were joined by representatives from the National Crime Agency and several charities.

Thames Valley Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: “This week’s activity has been important in furthering our intelligence gathering about organised criminals exploiting others through slavery.

"We’ve worked closely with our partners in order to provide safe guarding provision for individuals found at these addresses in need of support.

“This action should also act to reassure residents effected by the anti-social behaviour associated with this type of property.

“This operation ties in with our Stronghold campaign which aims to work in partnership with communities and agencies to tackle serious organised crime such as modern slavery.

"It is only with the public’s help that we continue to tackle such criminal activity."

An estimated 2,500 people in the Thames Valley are victims of slavery.

Police say common slavery warning signs include people who live at their workplace with their employer, or in a crammed space with multiple people.

Other tell tale signs include people without deification or travel documents, people who work long hours for little or no pay and those showing physical or psychological signs of abuse.

Call Police on 101 or the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 0121 700 to share information.

A 37-year-old woman from London was arrested in Slough on suspicion of immigration offences.

Watch a video about the warrants below.