Wed, 23
21 °C
Thu, 24
20 °C
Fri, 25
22 °C
SECTION INDEX

Firefighters tackle lorry blaze on M4

A lorry fire on the M4 was tackled by firefighters last night (Tuesday).

Crews from Langley and Slough were called the scene between junction 5 for Langley and junction 6 for Slough central at about midnight.

One firefighter in breathing apparatus used a hose reel to put out the fire on the westbound carriageway.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved