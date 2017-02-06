Man who shouted ‘terrorist’ at a mum and her young children sentenced in court

A man who shouted ‘go back to your own country’ at a mother and her two young daughters in Slough has been sentenced in court.

Christopher Makepeace, 65, of Burlington Avenue, Slough, pleaded guilty to one count of racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

On Thursday, January 12, Makepeace verbally abused a 34-year-old woman in the car park of Tesco supermarket in Wellington Street.

The victim, who was with her two children, was loading shopping into her car when Makepeace began shouting at her.

He swore, before shouting ‘go back to your own country’ and calling the victim a ‘terrorist’.

Makepeace was arrested the same day and was charged the following day.

At court, he was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 in compensation.

Investigating officer, PC Nicholas Macchia, said: “This was an extremely upsetting incident, not only for the victim but also for her two young daughters who were with her at the time of the offence.

“The language used by Makepeace is totally unacceptable and I hope our thorough investigation reassures the community that racial and religious abuse will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and we will always seek to put offenders in front of the courts.

“Together we can stamp out this kind of behaviour in our communities so if you witness anyone being racially or religiously abused please report it to the police by calling 101 or visiting you local police station. In an emergency please dial 999.”