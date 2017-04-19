Wed, 19
Slough MP Fiona Mactaggart votes against General Election

Slough MP Fiona Mactaggart was one of 13 in the House of Commons to vote against a motion to hold a General Election on June 8.

Following Prime Minister Theresa May’s announcement of her intention to hold a snap election yesterday, MPs today (Wednesday) voted overwhelmingly in favour of sending the nation to the polls, with 522 backing the motion.

Only 13 MPs voted against the motion, including Fiona Mactaggart. The Express contacted the MP's office for comment but is yet to receive a reply.

Slough’s MP is also yet to confirm she will stand for re-election, as is Windsor MP Adam Afriyie.

