Gang who targeted vulnerable people jailed for ‘heinous’ crimes

A gang who preyed on elderly and vulnerable people to carry out a series of burglaries, robberies and fraud offences have been jailed for a total of more than 20 years.

Westley Harcup, 39, of Monksfield Way, Slough, Sarah Belcher, 40, of Brammas Close, Slough, and Ruben Smith, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court today (Tuesday).

Harcup was sentenced to 12 years in jail for two counts of robbery, two counts of burglary and one count of fraud.

Belcher was jailed for two years for one count of burglary.

Smith received a nine-and-a-half year sentence for two counts of burglary, two counts of fraud and one count of robbery.

The trio were arrested on Saturday, January 7, and charged the following day. The offences took place between December 23 and January 7 in Iver, Slough, Windsor and Chalfont St Peter.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Katy Lewis, said: “The victims in these offences are all elderly and vulnerable, with some victims suffering from dementia.

“The victims were targeted by the defendants because of their vulnerability and also because many of the properties were in remote areas.

“All the victims have been in their homes during the offence with some committed in the middle of the night.

“Some of the victims were assaulted or threatened with weapons during the offences, with one of the victims repeatedly punched in the face.

“The offenders stole bank cards, cash, jewellery and a vehicle during the crime series.

“I am pleased that Ruben Smith, Westley Harcup and Sarah Belcher have been sentenced to a significant period in jail for these heinous crimes on some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.”