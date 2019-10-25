O2's next-generation 5G network switched on in Slough

The launch of O2’s 5G network in Slough has been heralded as a ‘significant moment’ for customers and businesses in the town.

The telecommunications firm, which has its headquarters in Bath Road, chose to roll-out its next-generation network in Slough alongside five UK cities, including London, Leeds and Belfast.

It is the first company to introduce 5G to the borough, with the technology expected to improve capacity, download speeds and reliability.

At the launch of the network on Thursday, October 17, Mark Evans, chief executive of Telefonica UK, said: “Today is a significant moment for our business in Slough as we switch on the O2 5G network.

“I believe 5G is going to revolutionise the way people and businesses use mobile connectivity, unlocking huge possibilities for our economy and society.

“No one in the country has all the answers today, but I’m excited about getting it into the hands of our customers and working with leading partners to help shape the future of 5G for the next generation.”

Hotspots have been turned on in the town at locations which include Slough Railway Station and O2’s headquarters on the Slough Trading Estate.

The company said 5G will be offered at the same price as 4G with ‘limitless’ tariffs also available for those wanting unlimited data browsing.

Welcoming the arrival of 5G in Slough, MP Tan Dhesi said: “It is great news that O2’s hometown is among the six launch locations for its 5G network.

“Access to 5G technology in Slough will improve business productivity and be a digital asset that can encourage more companies and investment to the town.”