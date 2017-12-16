In pictures: Christmas performances at Cippenham Primary School

Rap, poetry and reading with a festive feel were performed by Cippenham Primary School pupils to their parents over the past few weeks.

On Thursday, three year three classes from the Elmshott Lane school performed their own recitals based on the theme of Christmas all over the world before joining together for a Christmas sing-along.

On Thursday, December 7, another three classes of seven and eight-year-olds also performed, following the theme of friendship.

About 80 children were involved in each performance, with the pupils writing the lyrics themselves.

Teacher and organiser Rachel Burbridge said: “We had really lovely feedback from the parents who felt the children spoke clearly and confidently and many commented on how happy their children seemed.

“They were impressed that one class had written their own acrostic poems using their learning from English lessons.”