Cippenham Primary School celebrates 'good' Ofsted rating

Teachers and pupils at Cippenham Primary School are celebrating after receiving a ‘good’ Ofsted rating this month.

Following an inspection in January, the Elmshott Lane School received a report on Monday, February 5, praising it for its ‘passionate’ leadership, strong curriculum and the progress and attitude of students.

The government watchdog praised teachers for boosting pupil’s outcomes, having admitted not everyone was achieving their potential over the past few years.

“This is because teachers plan work that is well matched to the learning needs of each pupil,” the report adds.

Pupils are praised for their good behaviour and having ‘positive attitudes to learning’.

However attendance at the school is below the national average and persistent absences are too common for some groups of pupils, according to Ofsted.

The report says the school’s ‘strong curriculum’ provides ‘a wealth of opportunities for pupils to gain a breadth of knowledge and skills.’

The inspectorate advised the school to increase attendance rates and challenges for all pupils in lessons and to ensure its newly formed academy council, started in January, is given detailed information about pupils’ performance to challenge school leaders.