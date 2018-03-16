In Pictures: Cippenham Primary School hosts World Book Day event

Iconic children’s book characters were brought to life at Cippenham Primary School, which hosted a World Book Day event on Friday, March 9.

The Elmshott Lane school postponed the event due to the heavy snow at the start of the month.

The day started off with a breakfast for Key Stage One pupils, aged five to seven, whose parents came in to share a book with youngsters.

Throughout the day, pupils took part in a range of activities including quizzes and games.

Certificates were sent home for the best dressed children.

“No effort was spared with the huge range of inspiring outfits representing infamous book characters,” said assistant principal Emily Roberts.