Mayor of Slough opens new library at Cippenham school

A new school library was opened by the Mayor of Slough on Wednesday, June 20.

Cllr Paul Sohal was on hand at Cippenham Infant School along with authors Joanna Hardej and Andy Robb for the opening.

The school previously had a joint library and IT suite in the main building, along with a temporary building as a classroom.

Now the old library and IT suite have been converted into a classroom, and a temporary building has been redecorated and refitted with ‘child-friendly’ carpets and furniture.

The children have also had the chance to enjoy new book storage, seating and new books.

Co-head Stephanie Holding said: “There are lots of spaces for children to curl up with a good book on their own or with friends.

“Reading is a very important skill for children to learn and we wanted to ensure we were providing outstanding facilities and resources to develop and enjoyment and love of reading.”