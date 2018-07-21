Cippenham Primary School pupils perform Aladdin pantomine for parents

The tale of Aladdin with added pantomime pizzazz was performed for parents by pupils at Cippenham Primary School on Thursday, July 12.

Year six pupils put on a production of Aladdin Trouble, an adaptation of the tale featuring pantomime staples including a dame.

The Elmshott Lane school’s creative coordinator Pip Rushworth said she was ‘extremely proud’ of the pupils and year six teaching staff for making the play possible.

“It was great fun. The parents absolutely adored it, we ended up having to put on an extra performance for the lower years, everybody was so desperate to see it,” she added.

Ameera Mia, won the year six award for singing for her performance as Jasmin, while Reece Mayes won the award for drama for his role as Abanazar.

Sehban Sayyed Abid, won the school’s award for art for his designing of the set.

“The did an amazing job I think. What was really wonderful was some of the children with low self esteem really shone in it.”