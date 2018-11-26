Plaque unveiled at Cippenham Primary School

A plaque marking a commitment of inclusion for Special Educational Needs (SEND) students has been awarded to Cippenham Primary School.

The SEND Inclusion Award by SENDIA provides a framework for recognising outstanding SEND provision in schools.

It helps schools establish their strengths and weaknesses to help improve and develop their SEND provision.

Cippenham Primary School received its plaque on Monday, November 5.

SENDIA’s report on the Elmshott Lane school said: “The emphasis on high quality first teaching and supporting class teachers in meeting children’s individual needs, means that the majority of pupils achieve and succeed without additional support.”

Headteacher Nina Greenstone said:“Inclusion is at the heart of all we do at Cippenham Primary and encapsulated in our vision; ‘To be the best me that I can be’, thus recognising individual’s strengths and talents and celebrating differences.

“I am delighted that our commitment to inclusion has been recognised and we will continue to build upon and develop our practice, aiming high for all of our pupils.”