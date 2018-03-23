Council continues to back Heathrow expansion as concerns over impact on residents persist

Strong support for Heathrow’s expansion continues despite heated comments made at a Slough Borough Council cabinet meeting on Monday (March 22).

Leader James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said the council will remain behind the plans for a third runway but wanted to get tough on issues that will impact people living nearby.

He said: “Slough is a strong supporter of Heathrow and the expansion of what is a major employer and a driver of our booming economy.

“However, this support doesn’t mean we cannot be strong in our response to their current options about roads and other practicalities which we believe to be inadequate.

“That Heathrow hasn’t looked at our own planning criteria and policies, before tabling options about Slough is deeply disappointing.”

It followed comments at the cabinet meeting in which councillors responded to a public consultation on the third runway.

In January, the airport launched a public consultation for its expansion plans, which could leave Colnbrook with heavier traffic, increased noise pollution and a loss of business.

Cabinet member Councillor Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said she was ‘incredibly frustrated and angry’ when she saw the plans, having been supportive of Heathrow Expansion.

“I accept that we may not get everything we want, but some of the things and the way they are treating Colnbrook, they are red lines,” she added.

Proposals include moving the M25 150m westwards towards Colnbrook and for the A4 Bath Road to be moved around or underneath the new runway.

The plans would also see the Stanwell Road A3044, east of the M25, being replaced with a road through Colnbrook with Poyle.

Lakeside Energy from Waste facility in Colnbrook, which recycles household waste from Slough and elsewhere, generates power, makes SBC money and results in no landfill sites being needed in the borough, will be demolished to make way for a third runway.

SBC has demanded a replacement waste plant and rail depot north of the new runway as part of its response.

Plans could also see demolitions of businesses in the Poyle Trading Estate for new roads.

SBC planning policy lead officer Paul Stimpson said public transport routes would be hindered under the plans, which would see Junction 19A of the M25 into Terminal 5 being removed.

“Buses, as well as everyone else, will have fairly torturous routes into the airports,” he added.

“This is worse than we thought,” said non-cabinet member Councillor Dexter Smith (Con, Colnbrook with Poyle), who accused Heathrow of using Colnbrook as a place to ‘dump all of the things they don’t want’.

He expressed alarm at the noise pollution that could be faced by Colnbrook residents and Pippins Primary School pupils, who could be just a few hundred metres from the airport’s new taxi way.

Cabinet members will formally demand a ‘green envelope’, protecting Colnbrook with Poyle, an enhanced conservation area and enlargement of the Poyle Trading Estate but with access only from the M25.

SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “You know from our tone that we aren’t rolling over and accepting this.”

He expressed his dismay to Heathrow Airport representatives, with whom he shared a platform at last week’s MIPIM property show in Cannes, France.

The council is still supportive of Heathrow Expansion overall, but Cllr Swindlehurst said the current proposals do not give Slough the benefits it expects.

Visit www.HeathrowConsultation.com or contact info@heathrowconsultation.com or call 0800 307 7996 to see and respond to the consultation documents.

The consultation closes at 11:55pm on Wednesday, March 28.