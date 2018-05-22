Woman punched in the face after confronting racially abusive man

A woman was punched in the face after talking to a man who hurled racist abuse at passengers on a bus passing through the Colnbrook area.

At about 8.15pm on Saturday, May 12, on the Number 81 bus between Hounslow and Slough, in the Colnbrook area, a man made racially abusive comments to passengers.

A 55-year-old woman, made a comment about his behaviour, which led to him punching her once in the face.

The punch caused significant swelling to her left eye and caused other injuries to her face.

Police are treating the incident as a racially aggravated assault.

Officers would like to speak to a man shown in CCTV images and are appealing for him to come forward, as he may be able to assist in their investigation.

Investigating officer PC Matt Lynch said: “I am appealing for the man in these images to come forward, or if anybody knows who the man is, to contact 101, quoting reference number 43180143518.”

Anyone with information can alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.