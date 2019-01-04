Police car vandalised on New Year's Eve

A police car had to be taken off the road for several days for repairs after being vandalised on New Year’s Eve.

Thames Valley Police tweeted a photograph of a police car with smashed windows and damaged bodywork, parked on the junction of Drift Way and Brookside.

Officers said it was vandalised at about 1.25am on Monday after officers had parked the car and went off to deal with a separate incident in Colnbrook.

“It will be off the road for several days now, affecting our ability to respond to incidents and protect the communities of Slough,” officers tweeted.

Contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report to share information or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.