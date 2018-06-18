Man banned from all Slough libraries for watching pornography

03:00PM, Monday 18 June 2018
A man who was caught watching pornography on a computer in Langley Library has been banned from all of Slough’s libraries.
Slough Borough Council confirmed that on Monday, June 4, a man was reported to library staff for viewing the explicit content.
He was then remotely logged off the system and had his details taken.
A council spokeswoman said: “We take incidents like this very seriously and have taken immediate action including deactivating his library card — meaning he can no longer access library services including computers — and banning him from all Slough libraries.”
She added: "The library computers have several systems on them to prevent such activity but unfortunately some people have managed to bypass this in the past.”
