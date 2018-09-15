Thames Valley Police officers join in at Hindu festival

Thames Valley Police officers joined in at an annual Hindu festival at a youth centre.

Two Hindu youth groups – Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh and Hindu Sevika Samiti (HSS UK) – were celebrating Raksha Bandhan on Sunday, September 2 at Langley Academy in Langley Road.

The religious festival, about respect and affection between members, involves a thread traditionally tied around the wrist of males as a symbol of success and peace. Females receive a vow of protection from their ‘brothers’.

This year, celebrations were extended as members of the group attached threads to the wrists of officers to thank them for their duty.

A HSS volunteer said: “The festival celebrates those values we know to be exemplified by our police officers who step out each day with the intent to serve and protect us”.