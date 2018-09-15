SITE INDEX

Sat, 15
20 °C
Sun, 16
21 °C
Mon, 17
22 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Thames Valley Police officers join in at Hindu festival

    Thames Valley Police officers joined in at an annual Hindu festival at a youth centre.

    Two Hindu youth groups – Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh and Hindu Sevika Samiti (HSS UK) – were celebrating Raksha Bandhan on Sunday, September 2 at Langley Academy in Langley Road.

    The religious festival, about respect and affection between members, involves a thread traditionally tied around the wrist of males as a symbol of success and peace. Females receive a vow of protection from their ‘brothers’.

    This year, celebrations were extended as members of the group attached threads to the wrists of officers to thank them for their duty.

    A HSS volunteer said: “The festival celebrates those values we know to be exemplified by our police officers who step out each day with the intent to serve and protect us”.

     

     

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16

    Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved