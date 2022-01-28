Langley Grammar School receives 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

Langley Grammar School has received an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating in all categories following its first inspection in 14 years.

A report on an inspection which took place on Wednesday, November 24 and Thursday, November 25, states that the school was rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth-form provision.

The report praised the school, stating that students and sixth formers ‘love coming to Langley Grammar School and they thrive here’.

It added: “Leaders ensure all pupils experience a broad, ambitious academic curriculum coupled with first-class provision for personal development.

“Behaviour is exemplary, both in lessons and around the school site.

“Pupils are considerate and respectful.

“Older pupils look out for younger ones here.

“There are warm relationships between staff and pupils, and between pupils and their peers.

“Leaders ensure that pupils benefit from a range of support services.

“Any form of bullying or unkindness is not tolerated here, the school is a very supportive and safe place to learn.”

On safeguarding, the report stated that there is a ‘well-established culture of vigilance’ at the school, with ‘highly organised systems’ and an ‘effective team approach’ to ensure that all students are kept safe.

The school was previously awarded an ‘outstanding’ in all categories in 2007.

As such, it was exempt from routine Ofsted inspections until this rule was changed in 2020.

Headteacher John Constable said: “This report recognises the strengths and underpinning ethos of Langley Grammar School and our continued development over the 14 years since the last inspection.

“The outstanding judgement is a testament to the capability and commitment of our students and the dedication, passion and professionalism of our staff.”

The full Ofsted inspection report can be viewed at https://www.lgs.slough.sch.uk/_site/data/files/pdfs/academy/116BEB35CDAC0D10E947E7A8DEF4460C.pdf