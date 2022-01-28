Tributes pour in at Langley school for much-loved therapy dog Alfie

Tributes from staff, pupils and parents have poured in at a school in Langley, following the passing of a much-loved therapy dog.

Alfie, a multi-purpose therapy dog at Ryvers School in Trelawney Avenue, was considered a family pet within the ‘Ryvers family’.

The popular Labrador would greet families each morning and say goodbye every afternoon at the school gates.

Executive headteacher Peter Rowe explained that Alfie was sometimes read to at school and was a ‘very good listener who was never critical of the pupils’ skills’.

Alfie would also help pupils practice their speech as he was 'trained to wait for a sequence' to complete 'one, two, three go’ sequence, with go symbolising a treat.

Youngsters would then be able to practice a sentences such as ‘red, blue, orange, go’, and only then would Alfie take the food, which Mr Rowe explains was as rewarding for the pupil as it was for the Labrador.

Going on a walk with Alfie also gave pupils an opportunity to burn off energy and take 'time to chill a little’, when they ‘struggled with their behaviour’.

Mr Rowe added that Alfie was also ‘poked, prodded, licked and kissed by any number of ASD/SEND pupils’, and also allowed for all his limbs to be ‘compared for sensory lessons’.

Staff also ‘regularly dropped by’ for a hug with Alfie.

Mr Rowe, who described Alfie as his ‘best buddy and constant companion’, added: “He was a great mentor for all of us - 'Be more Alf!' is good life advice.”

In a post on Twitter, Mr Rowe said: “Lost my best friend and school legend, Alfie, last night. We reckon he interacted positively with around five thousand youngsters in his wonderful career as a therapy dog. My heart is broken. RIP best puppy.”

Message have also poured in from parents, as one said: “It's such sad news and although it is a great loss to the children and community of Ryvers, it doesn't compare to the loss that you, yourself, must be feeling.

“He's left a lasting impression and paw prints in the hearts of us and our children."

Another added: “He was an amazing little boy and loved by all.”

In tribute, one member of staff said: “He has been able to draw along side so many young people in a way us mere mortals are unable to do. A life well lived indeed. He will be such a loss to us all."

Another added: “Oh, beautiful and loving Alfie. He had the most wonderful life and thousands of people’s lives were enriched by him."

Tributes have also been paid by youngsters at the school, as one year four pupil said: “I am so sorry Alfie has gone as I loved him so much and he gave me back lots of love."

Another pupil from the same year group added: “We will never forget all the fun times, right? He calmed people down, made others happy and protected us all. He was a good dog.”