Top chefs to come to Langley school for taster day

Secondary school pupils can take part in a ‘ground-breaking taster day’ where they can meet-and-eat with acclaimed chefs at Langley College.

Students from years 10 and 11 are invited to the two-hour event on the April 28 to get ‘a taste of the industry’ while enjoying demonstrations from leading chefs.

The event, organised by national chef networking organisation The Chefs’ Forum, relaunches Langley College’s hospitality and catering programme for September 2022.

There will be rap music, culinary theatre and street dance to inspire the young audience – and will feature a canape reception followed by cookery demonstrations by local chefs.

Tom Westerland of Crockers Henley boutique restaurant and sushi master Keiko Urukawa will be demonstrating their signature dishes and making canape versions for students to try.

There will also be a special guest appearance by Masterchef Professionals and Roux Scholarship finalist Arbinder Singh Dugal.

“This is my local college and I always love to make a difference and give back to the community,” said Arbinder.

“I really enjoy working with young people, and it is a real honour to be invited to be the Patron of The Chefs’ Forum Academy and participate in this exciting event to showcase the opportunities open to young people at Langley College.”

Students can also join an interactive samosa-making competition judged by Arbinder.

The winner will receive a prize of lunch for three at Slough’s Renaizance, which they can attend with a friend and a teacher from their school.

To book a place at the event for year 10 or 11 pupils (including those who are home schooled) contact alice@redcherry.uk.com