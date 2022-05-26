Langley man charged with attempted murder and possession of offensive weapon

A man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place following a stabbing in the early hours of Sunday, May 22.

Thames Valley Police launched an investigation after being called to reports of a man in his sixties having been stabbed in Market Lane at 1.20am.

Ben Donnelly, 28, of Scholars Walk in Langley, was charged on Monday, May 23 in connection with the incident.

The victim suffered serious injuries but has since been discharged from hospital.

Donnelly has been

remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, June 20.

Two others arrested, including a 53-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, have since been released without charge.