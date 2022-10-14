Langley Fire Station to welcome visitors for open day

03:54PM, Friday 14 October 2022
A previous open day at the station.
Langley Fire Station will be welcoming the community later this month as it holds and open day featuring demonstrations.
The station will host the open day on Friday, October 28 from 10am to 3pm.
The event will see fire crews carry out demonstrations of RTC rescues, and South Central Ambulance Service and Thames Valley Police will also be in attendance.
Visitors will get the chance to see what firefighters do, have a look around the station and ask questions.
Food and refreshments will also be available on the day.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/RoyalBerksFRS on Facebook and https://twitter.com/RBFRSofficial
