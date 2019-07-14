Windsor and Maidenhead Business Awards: From start up to prize sponsors

A year after winning the Business Start Up award at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards My Work Spot are sponsoring the accolade.

Will Ballantyne and David Johnston are co-owners of the co-working business which was initially opened in King Street in June 2017 and recently moved to Clyde House in Reform Road.

David said: “It was fantastic to be honoured at the awards last year, as it demonstrated the value our customers and the wider business community place on our service, as well as giving us the confidence that all the hard work as a start-up was starting to pay off.”

Will belives the ‘awards help build a business community in Maidenhead meaning local business thrives in the area’.

“Part of the reason we wanted to sponsor this award was because our aim is to help start-ups in the area.

“We want to help start-ups grow and to sponsor an award that champions this mentality.”

For Will a business worthy of winning the award would have ‘seen significant growth in the first couple of years’.

He said: “Typically start-ups solve a variation of problems, so we are particuarly intrigued to see the variation of businesses going for the award.”

The deadline to enter the awards is Friday, July 19 and the winners will be announced at the awards dinner at the Holiday Inn, Maidenhead on Friday, September 27.

Business can also nominate a favourite company or individual in one of the 16 categories.

To enter, nominate or find out more go to www.mwbusinessawards.com