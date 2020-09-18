Slough men on trial for attempted murder

Two men from Slough are standing trial accused of attempted murder following a shooting on the Britwell estate.

Billy Merryweather, 22, of Wentworth Avenue, and Michael Omitiran, 23, of Webb Close, deny attempting to murder Malamin Sarr.

During a trial taking place at Reading Crown Court this week, the jury heard how Mr Sarr was shot on Thursday, March 26, while sitting in a parked Transit van in Wentworth Avenue just after 9pm.

A gunshot fired through the van’s window hit Mr Sarr’s left upper arm and shoulder.

He was taken to hospital, where he underwent successful surgery and was discharged.

The prosecution alleges that Merryweather fired the weapon.

During proceedings yesterday (Thursday) the jury was read an eyewitness statement from Zdenek Lesovsky, a nearby resident.

The statement was read out by prosecutor Tom Godfrey. It said: “I was sleeping when I was woken up by what sounded like fireworks going off.

“There’s always noise there and fireworks are quite a common thing so I didn’t think much of it.

“I got up to close the window and as I went to do it I saw two people in Wentworth Avenue running to the far side of the road in the direction of Kennedy Park.”

The statement continued: “I didn’t think they were chasing each other, they looked like they were together. They were both well-built and looked as if they were pretty fit.

“I saw one of the males with a gun, I actually thought that this was two idiots messing around with a fake gun.

“It was the type of gun you can hold with one hand, it may have been a pistol. To begin with he had it in one hand and then held it with two hands when firing.

“I then saw both males run extremely fast towards the church on the far side of Wentworth Avenue.”

A second witness, Hilda Ruzane, said she saw two men ‘laughing’ after the incident.

She said: “I heard a loud bang come from outside. The boy nearest to my view had a lighter skin complexion than the other boy who was with him.

“Both were very tall and appeared to be laughing.”

Merryweather and Omitiran also deny charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and using a firearm or imitation firearm with criminal intent.

The trial continues.