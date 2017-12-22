Reading Buses to step in and save key Slough bus routes

Reading Buses has been contracted by Slough Borough Council (SBC) to save a series of bus routes in the borough.

The company will provide full bus services across routes 4, 5 and 6 from Saturday, January 20, the council confirmed today (Friday).

The No 4 service leaves Slough Bus Station and travels down Bath Road to Maidenhead, No 5 connects Slough, Chalvey and Cippenham and No 6 travels from Slough Bus Station to Wexham Park and then Knolton Way.

The contract will be jointly funded by the council and Heathrow.

When the contract starts, Reading Buses will operate under the ‘Thames Valley’ name in Slough.

SBC cabinet member for planning and transport Cllr Martin Carter (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “We are delighted to have secured Reading Buses to provide unbroken services to residents and commuters across the borough in the new year.

“Reading Buses have been transporting customers in and around Reading for more than 100 years and have a proven track record in providing quality bus services with a strong focus on innovation and customer service.

“Many of our residents and businesses rely on bus services on a daily basis to make their journeys around Slough and to surrounding areas, including Heathrow.

“Our bus users can now rest assured that their routes are secure, whether commuting to Heathrow for work, or travelling to their local GP for a doctor’s appointment.”

Chief executive officer of Reading Buses Martijn Gilbert said: “We are delighted to be bringing our award winning approach to local bus service delivery to Slough.

“We’re a local Berkshire-based company with operations across four boroughs and Slough is a good adjacent fit with this.

“We look forward to serving the people of Slough and working with Slough Borough Council and other stakeholders to support and develop these important bus services.”

The council is currently looking to meet the needs of students at Churchmead School, in Priory Way, who previously relied on the No 10/11 service for their journey.

A petition to save the No10/11 Slough to Heathrow via Wraysbury was has been set up online.

Discussions on new routes will be ongoing in the new year.