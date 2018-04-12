Find out who's standing in the Slough Borough Council elections

Candidates for the upcoming Slough Borough Council (SBC) ward elections and Colnbrook with Poyle Parish Council’s by-election next month have been announced.

A total of 14 seats are up for grabs in SBC’s upcoming election on Thursday, May 3 — one for each ward except for Foxborough, whose sole councillor Madhuri Bedi (Lab) has no competition.

Standing for the Baylis and Stoke Ward is Labour councillor Fiza Matloob and the Conservative Party’s David Munkley.

Labour councillor Rob Anderson is standing for Britwell and Northborough against Conservative Chandni Rajora.

Sebastian Rysnik is the Tory hopeful for the Central ward against Labour’s Safdar Ali.

Conservative Greg Duda and Labour councillor Mohammed Sharif are competing for the Chalvey Ward, while Labour councillor Roger Davis, Tory Alfred Gill and UKIP’s Nick Smith will fight for Cippenham Green.

In a three horse race for Cippenham Meadows is Conservative Aryan Rampaul, Slough Liberal Democrat chairman Robert Plimmer, and Labour’s Dilbagh Parmar.

The Tories’ Puja Bedi is up against Labour councillor Avtar Cheema for Colnbrook with Poyle, while Lib Dem Matthew Taylor, Conservative Lee Pettman and Labour councillor Arvind Dhaliwal are standing for Elliman.

Fighting for Farnham is the Conservative’s Gurcharan Manku, against Labour’s Muhammad Sabah, while Tory councillor Anna Wright, Lib Dem Niccola Parkes and Labour’s Ruqayah Begum compete for Haymill and Lynch Hill.

The four candidates standing for Langley Kedermister are independent Sharon O’Reilly, Labour councillor Preston Brooker, Lib Dem Josephine Hanney and Tory Meena Sharma.

Another independent candidate, Jonathan James, is standing for Langley St Mary’s, against Labour’s Harjinder Minhas, The Green Party’s Julian Edmonds and the Conservative’s Christine Bambigbola.

Balvinder Bains is Labour’s candidate for Upton, against Conservative councillor Wal Chahal, while Labour councillor Haqeeq Dar competes with Tory Darren Holmes for Wexham Lea.

Standing for Colnbrook with Poyle’s by-election, which will also be held on Thursday, May 3, is independent candidate Olwyn Lever and Conservative Party member Jagjit Virdi.