Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association feeds homeless in Slough

Delicious lentil soup and rice was served to more than 40 homeless people by members of the the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Slough (AMYA Slough) on Sunday, May 13.

An initiative between the association and charity The London and Slough Run has been ongoing for a few years now, focusing on maintaining a strong relationship with Slough’s homeless community.

Last weekend, volunteers served up hot food to the homeless outside St Mary’s Church, in Church Street.

President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks, Atiq Ahmad Bhatti, said: “I’m very proud of the work the youth from our community undertake in serving humanity.

“This service is instilled in all our youth from a young age so they may understand and appreciate that life can be hard and that one human being must be there for another during difficult times.

“As a Muslim, it is also a commandment of God that we must serve humanity with the best of our abilities.”