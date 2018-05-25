New Mayor of Slough aims to tackle domestic violence and drugs

The newly appointed Mayor of Slough has made promoting women’s welfare and tackling drugs two of his key priorities.

Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea) officially replaced his predecessor Cllr Ishrat Shah (Lab, Farnham) during a ceremony at The Curve on Thursday, May 17.

The councillor told members of the audience that he was honoured to be named the first citizen of Slough and he hoped to use his position to help advance the rights of women in society.

He said: “Since the declaration of the elimination of violence against women by the UN in 1993, we are still struggling hard to uproot this evil from our society.

“I hope to work closely to do whatever we can to strive for our daughters so they have the same opportunities as our sons.”

Cllr Sohal first entered the political scene in Slough in 1985 when he joined Wexham Court Parish Council.

He went on to be elected to Berkshire County Council in 1989 and Slough Borough Council in 2010.

Recalling when he joined the Labour Party, Cllr Sohal said: “The country was still reeling from the aftermath of the Rivers of Blood speech and there were pockets here and there where people of my skin colour were not welcome.

“I found the ideas of the Labour Party met my thinking and aspiration.”

He will be supported by Cllr Avtar Cheema (Colnbrook with Poyle) who takes over the position of Deputy Mayor from Cllr Sohal.