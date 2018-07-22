Three Slough parks scoop Green Flag award

Salt Hill Park, Herschel Park and Pippins Park in Slough have all been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as some of the very best in the world.

The parks are among a record-breaking 1,883 UK parks and green spaces that this week received a prestigious Green Flag Award.

The international award, now into its third decade, is a sign that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Pippins Park in Raymond Close, Colnbrook, first got a Green Flag Award in 2010, with Salt Hill Park in Bath Road following close behind in 2011 and then Herschel Park in Upton Close receiving its first award in 2012.

Slough Borough Council cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive these Green Flag Awards.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining these parks to such a high standard.”