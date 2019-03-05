In pictures: Slough mosques take part in Visit My Mosque initiative

Mosques in the borough welcomed in people of all faiths and backgrounds on Sunday as part of the national Visit My Mosque initiative.

Hundreds of people including the Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal, Slough Borough Council leader Cllr James Swindlehurst and the town’s MP Tan Dhesi visited the Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre.

Visitors were given tours around the Stoke Poges Lane mosque and could ask volunteers questions about Islam.

Guests could also get henna tattoos, watch calligraphy demonstrations and tuck in to free food.

“They had a good time. This type of event helps us to understand each other and support a message of peace and understanding,” said mosque trustee Muhammed Ikram.

He said the mosque is not only a religious place and wants people to view it as a community centre open to anyone.

“I think we need to open the masjid to everyone, every day. mot just once a year,” the 84-year-old added.

Also taking part in the Visit my Mosque initiative, which saw mosques across the country holding open days, was the Masjid Al-Jannah, in Stoke Road.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner Manisha Gunasekera was a special guest at the mosque and community centre.

“I think it went very well, people were so impressed to see what’s happening inside. There were some people who had never gone into a mosque,” Mohammed Anees, 53, the mosque’s president.

The centre, which provides educational and recreational activities for young people, feeds homeless people lunch every Friday and is planning to build a shower room for them.