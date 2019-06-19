Dash Charity receives £40,000 grant to tackle homelessness caused by domestic abuse

The Dash Charity has received a donation of £40,000 from Nationwide to implement a new initiative.

Based in Slough, Dash (Domestic abuse stops here) provides ‘a range of specialist support services to women, men and children affected by domestic abuse’ across RBWM, Slough and South Bucks.

‘A safe place to be’ is a project that aims to tackle homelessness as a result of domestic abuse in East Berkshire.

The charity applied for a grant from Nationwide which runs a community grants programme offering up to £50,000 ‘for local organisations with great housing solutions’.

As part of the project, Dash will employ a specialist Housing IDVA (Independent Domestic Violence Advocate) to provide ‘tailored, timely and co-ordinated support’ to families facing homelessness through domestic abuse.

The IDVA will work closely with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Housing and Homelessness teams and other voluntary and statutory agencies.

They will ensure families are supported to access safe accommodation, on a short and long term basis, to help them break free from domestic abuse and lead healthy and independent lives.

Becky Spiller, Head of Sustainability at the Charity said: ‘We are delighted that Nationwide have chosen to support such an important project.

Domestic abuse is a leading cause of homelessness, with victims often fleeing their homes in crisis and often having lost support networks and financial independence as a result of an abusive relationship.

“The grant from Nationwide will help us deliver vital interventions to some of the most vulnerable families in our area and give them the tools to secure a brighter future.”

Find out more about the charity at www.thedashcharity.org.uk

Anyone who is, or knows anyone who is, experiencing violence, abuse or controlling behaviour from a partner, ex partner or family member can call on 01753 549865.