In pictures: 'Active Minds' timetable gets underway

Badminton, crafts and football were just some of the activities enjoyed by the community in a bid to improve people’s mental health last week.

‘Active Minds’ is an extensive timetable of activities for people to get involved which started at the beginning of the month and will continue until the end of August.

It has been developed by Slough Borough Council with the intention of helping people manage their mood, improve low confidence levels, reduce anxiety and boost energy.

Different organisations are delivering the activities, including Active Minds, Sport in Mind, Run Talk Run and Friends in Need.

Laura Brooks is Development Manager for Sport in Mind and said that being active does not only benefit people’s mental health and fitness levels.

She said: “You can sleep better, it can help you mange your weight, it brings down your blood pressure.”

She added: “A lot of support for people with mental health problems can be around talking, but getting people physically active, it’s almost a respite from focusing on their problems.”

Other events timetabled during the day and in the evenings from Monday to Saturday are open to anyone aged 18 or older in Slough, and are free or low cost.

They include yoga, table tennis, a ‘walk talk walk’ group and ‘virtual assisted reality’ which is suitable for those aged 12 and older.

To find out more about the programme visit www.slough.gov.uk/ leisure-parks-and-events/active-minds.aspx or email activeslough @slough.gov.uk or call 01753 875784.

