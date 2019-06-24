Man dies after being hit by steel beam at Slough construction site

A man has died after being hit by a steel beam at a construction site in Slough.

The incident took place at about 5.30pm on Thursday, June 13 at The Metalworks site, in Petersfield Avenue.

Ambulance crews said the victim, aged in his 20s, was trapped underneath the 20m long object when they arrived on the scene.

He was flown to Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries but Thames Valley Police (TVP) has now confirmed he has died.

A spokesman for TVP said: “Officers were called to Petersfield Avenue in Slough after a man in his twenties was injured after a steel beam fell onto him.

“He was taken to hospital. Sadly, the man has since passed away and his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers from Thames Valley Police.

“Officers from Thames Valley Police, working in partnership with the Health and Safety Executive, are carrying out an investigation into the circumstances of this incident.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive added: “HSE is aware of this incident and is working with Thames Valley Police.”

The Metalworks site will include two blocks, Iron House and Steel House, which will provide 155 luxury apartments.

It is being constructed by Colmore Tang on behalf of SevenCapital.

A spokeswoman for Colmore Tang said it could not comment further while the relevant authorities were investigating the incident.

A statement added: “Our thoughts are with the friends, family and colleagues of the deceased at this time.”