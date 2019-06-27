Slough Outreach project presented with fixed up bicycle

A homeless volunteer project’s bike maintenance scheme has reaped rewards after two of its members fixed up a new two-wheeler.

Slough Outreach hold workshops every Sunday at St Mary’s Church, in Church Street, to give homeless people a chance to learn repair skills.

After gathering spare parts, two of the group’s members, Rose and Rob, put together a bicycle which features the Slough Outreach logo.

The couple, who have now found a place to live in Uxbridge, presented the pushbike to the group last week.

People who rely on the project’s help will now be able to use the bicycle to travel across the town to get to appointments or job interviews.

Slough Outreach founder Shin Dother said: “This scheme is all about empowering people to learn these important skills.

“We’re a cashless project and totally reliant on the community to donate any unused bikes or parts they may have.”

Visit www.sloughoutreach.org if you can donate.