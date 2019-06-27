Arrest made in connection with 'serious assault' of teenager in Slough

Anyone with information about a serious assault in Slough has been urged to ‘look into their conscience’ and make contact with the police.

The attack took place at about 8.40pm on Friday in Wellesley Path, off Wellington Street near to the HTC roundabout.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, suffered a serious head injury and remains in hospital where his condition is described as ‘critical’.

Thames Valley Police has arrested an 18-year-old man from Slough on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Will Crowther of Force CID based at Slough Police Station said: “The boy who was injured remains critical and I am making a renewed appeal for anyone with information relating to this incident to contact police.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have mobile phone or dash-cam footage from the area between 8pm and 9pm last Friday to contact us.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you may think this to be, may be crucial in our investigation.”

He added: “Sadly, the boy’s injuries are very serious, and I am urging anyone with information to look into their conscience and make contact with us.”

Anyone with information should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference number 43190188816.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk to report.