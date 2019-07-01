Western Rail Link to Heathrow a 'strategic priority for Government'

MP for Slough Tan Dhesi has been drumming up support for the Western Rail Link to Heathrow (WRLtH).

The proposed scheme would see a 6.5km rail link built between Mr Dhesi’s constituency and Heathrow Airport.

Travel time to the UK’s busiest transport hub would be six minutes from Slough, 14 minutes from Maidenhead and 26 minutes from Reading.

Mr Dhesi met with the UK’s Rail Minister MP Andrew Jones on Wednesday, June 27 to discuss the work of a cross-party group parliamentary group which is arguing in favour of the project.

The Slough MP said: “This project has almost unanimous support from councils, MPs, LEPs and Chambers of Commerce.

“As long as the concerns of Langley and Iver residents are addressed, this is a no-brainer.”

He added: “It has a predicted benefit of £800 million in additional economic activity.

“It is a national strategic issue regardless of whether or not Heathrow expansion goes ahead.

“We must do all we can to deliver this project in a timely manner.”

MP Andrew Jones, under secretary of state at the Department of Transport with responsibility for rail, said: “This is a key strategic priority for the Government in terms of rail infrastructure.

“We recognise the strong benefits this would deliver, including cuts to CO2 emissions and freeing up capacity at Paddington Station.

“I will convene a meeting with DfT officials to discuss the schedule for the scheme to see if there is any way we can challenge the pace of delivery.”